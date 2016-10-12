Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Europe’s chemical industry confronts shrinkage

Asian growth, U.S. cost advantage lead to declining sales for third year in a row

by Michael McCoy
October 12, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 41
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Europe’s chemical industry is confronting the hard truth that it is shrinking—both in absolute terms and as a share of the global chemical market.

Cefic, Europe’s main trade association for chemical companies, released its latest economic report at its annual meeting, held in Florence, Italy, earlier this month, and the top-line figures are stark.

European Union chemical sales registered their third consecutive year of decline in 2015, falling more than 3% to about $575 billion. Even more startling, Europe’s share of global chemical sales shrunk to 14.7% in 2015 from 17.3% in 2014.

“What we’re seeing is what we’ve predicted for many years now,” said Marco Mensink, Cefic’s director general. “Asia’s fast-growing market, coupled with the U.S. shale boom, means Europe needs to act fast to stay competitive.”

Mensink pointed to fuel, feedstock, and energy costs as Europe’s Achilles’ heel. “Making ethylene costs twice in the EU than it does in the U.S., despite low oil prices,” he said.

Kottmann
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Clariant
Photo of Clariant CEO Hariolf Kottmann.
Credit: Clariant

At the meeting, Clariant CEO Hariolf Kottmann took over as Cefic’s president from Solvay CEO Jean Pierre Clamadieu. Kottmann told attendees that his priority will be enhancing the innovative role of Europe’s chemical industry to counter the rising competitiveness of other regions.

The good news, Mensink said, is that Europe is positioned to provide solutions to global challenges by, for example, offering energy-efficient materials that combat climate change. But he cautioned that European firms need to link up research, development, and commercialization at a faster rate.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Cefic and VCI share pessimistic outlook
European firms tough it out in the third quarter
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
European chemical firms are buoyed by 2018, wary of 2019

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE