U.K. butterfly population on the decline

The U.K. witnessed its largest decline ever this year in the number of butterflies observed during its annual summer butterfly count. Data from the environmental group Butterfly Conservation show that more than half of the 20 butterfly species monitored in the U.K. have declined since last year, including the peacock butterfly shown here. The group says habitat destruction, climate change, and pesticides are all involved.
