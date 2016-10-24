Dutch chemical firms harness the wind

A consortium comprising AkzoNobel, DSM, Google, and Philips has agreed to source 350 million kWh of electricity annually from Windpark Krammer, a wind turbine park that is due to open in the Netherlands in 2019. The electricity is equivalent to the annual consumption of 100,000 Dutch homes. The move follows a long-term agreement by the companies two years ago to source power from renewable energy projects in the Netherlands. Windpark Krammer is being established by two cooperatives with a combined 4,000 members.
