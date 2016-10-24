Merck ups Spanish drug capacity 50%

Merck KGaA has increased its biotech drug production capacity in Spain by 50% by expanding its facility in Tres Cantos, near Madrid, at a cost of $16 million. As part of the project, the German firm has increased staffing at the site by 20% to 170. Tres Cantos is Merck’s primary location for producing the active substances for the fertility treatment Gonal-f and growth hormone disorder treatment Saizen. Merck says it has invested about $275 million in health care manufacturing during 2016.
