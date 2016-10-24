Travel grants available for two-year college faculty

Applications are being accepted for up to seven $1,500 grants to support two-year faculty and students presenting original research at the spring 2017 ACS national meeting in San Francisco. The awards are designed to support those who might not otherwise be able to participate in an ACS national meeting.
Applications must be received by Nov. 26. For more information, visit www.acs.org/content/acs/en/funding-and-awards/grants/two-year-college-faculty-student-travel-grants.html.
