Policy

Congress probes EPA’s role in glyphosate study

by Britt E. Erickson
October 31, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 43
The chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Science, Space & Technology Committee is raising concerns that EPA is not using sound science to review the safety of the herbicide glyphosate. Rep. Lamar Smith (R-Texas) is asserting that EPA Administrator Gina McCarthy misled Congress in June regarding the agency’s role in a 2015 report by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC). That IARC study concluded that glyphosate is probably carcinogenic to humans. McCarthy testified at a June hearing that no EPA officials were involved in that IARC study. But documents suggest that EPA did play a role, Smith says. “You either purposefully attempted to mislead the committee or … you have been misled by your staff about the role that EPA officials played in the IARC glyphosate review,” he writes in an Oct. 25 letter to McCarthy. Smith also raises concerns about EPA’s decision to postpone a meeting of the agency’s Federal Insecticide, Fungicide & Rodenticide Act Scientific Advisory Panel—a group of outside scientists—about the safety of glyphosate.

