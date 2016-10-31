Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Heat-shock proteins have unrecognized roles in cells

This family of cellular paramedics doesn’t just help peptide chains fold; it also assists mature, folded proteins to get their jobs done

by Sarah Everts
October 31, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 43
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

When a biological cell is under duress, a family of heat-shock proteins called Hsp70 steps in to help unfolded peptide chains refold into functional proteins. The same family also helps prefolded peptide chains find a correct three-dimensional conformation in cells. But Hsp70s have a lot more tricks up their sleeves, according to a team led by Sander J. Tans of Fundamental Research on Matter’s Institute for Atomic & Molecular Physics (Nature 2016, DOI: 10.1038/nature20137).

The researchers have found that Hsp70s also bind mature, folded proteins and interact with intermediates in folding processes, which “suggests that Hsp70s play a bigger part in protein homeostasis than was thought,” comment Qinglian Liu of Virginia Commonwealth University and Elizabeth A. Craig of the University of Wisconsin, Madison, in an associated Nature commentary (DOI: 10.1038/nature20470). For example, Hsp70s bind protein receptors and kinases, whose structure and conformation can change as part of their job in the cell. This suggests Hsp70s may play a role in regulation of basic cellular processes—instead of just being cellular paramedics.

Tans tells C&EN that it’s been difficult to determine the full functional potential of the Hsp70 family because some of the protein structures it interacts with are transient in the cell and thus hard to observe. So Tans’s team used optical tweezers to modify the conformations of single proteins and then see how Hsp70s responded. In doing so, the researchers found that Hsp70s’ repertoire is much broader than previously thought.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Disorder fine-tunes protein function
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Glutamic acids get chromatin to loosen up
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sugar Helps Proteins Live Long And Prosper

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE