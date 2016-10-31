Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Superresolution methods reveal new picture of the endoplasmic reticulum

Region of organelle long thought to be made of flattened membranes is actually a dense array of tubules

by Celia Henry Arnaud
October 31, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 43
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Science
Superresolution microscopy shows that the peripheral endoplasmic reticulum is an array of small tubes. This image was acquired by a method called grazing incidence structured illumination microscopy.
Illustration of polymer bead linked to an insulin molecule.
Credit: Science
Superresolution microscopy shows that the peripheral endoplasmic reticulum is an array of small tubes. This image was acquired by a method called grazing incidence structured illumination microscopy.

With emerging superresolution microscopy techniques, biologists can get more detailed pictures of structures they thought they already understood. The most recent biological structure to yield its secrets is the endoplasmic reticulum. The ER, which stretches from the nuclear envelope to the edges of a cell, is home to many biological processes, including protein and lipid synthesis. In conventional microscopy images, the peripheral portions of the ER appear to include flat membrane sheets. But that picture is wrong, according to a new study led by Jennifer Lippincott-Schwartz of Howard Huges Medical Institute’s Janelia Research Campus and Craig Blackstone of NIH (Science 2016, DOI: 10.1126/science.aaf3928). To probe the ER in multiple types of cells, the team used four superresolution optical microscopy methods, which provide images at a resolution that exceeds conventional microscopy limits, as well as focused ion beam scanning electron microscopy. With these methods, the researchers observed that the peripheral ER is actually made of a dense matrix of tubes instead of flat membrane sheets. They acquired images fast enough to observe the tiny tubes undergoing rapid movement and interconversion between tight and loose arrays. The tube organization may allow the ER to rapidly change its conformation as necessary to perform its many functions, the researchers speculate.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Structure of SARS-CoV-2 envelope protein solved by NMR
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Revealing 3-D organization of meiosis complex
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Watching organelles bump into each other

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE