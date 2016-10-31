Uniform EU regulation of cannabidiol sought

Countries in the European Union should harmonize regulation of products that contain cannabidiol (CBD), a nonpsychoactive component of marijuana and industrial hemp, says the European Industrial Hemp Association, an industry group. CBD is found in a growing number of products including dietary supplements, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals. Such products are increasingly popular because of CBD’s purported health benefits, including treatment for cancer, pain, anxiety, and neuromuscular disorders. Currently, the EU has “only a tenuous patchwork of CBD regulation,” the hemp industry group says. For example, regulators in the U.K. and Germany recently classified CBD as a drug. In a position paper released on Oct. 27, the hemp business group suggests a three-tiered approach to regulating products containing the compound. “At high doses, CBD can be a medicinal product” and should be regulated as a drug, the group says. But “at physiological doses, CBD should be regarded as an over-the-counter product or a food supplement,” the industry group advocates, arguing that “low CBD concentrations and doses should be allowed in food products without any restrictions.”
