ChemChina-Syngenta deal draws EU probe

The European Commission has begun an in-depth probe to assess whether ChemChina’s planned acquisition of Syngenta is in line with European regulations. The probe will determine whether the deal would reduce competition in pesticides and other chemicals. A preliminary EC investigation already identified that ChemChina may be an important generics competitor for Syngenta. Syngenta is one of the world’s largest seed and pesticide companies. ChemChina controls Adama, Europe’s largest supplier of generic pesticide products. The Commission has until March 15, 2017, to decide if it will allow the acquisition.
