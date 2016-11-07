Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Limits recommended for worker exposure to butter-flavor chemicals

by Britt E. Erickson
November 7, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 44
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Workers in the chemical and food industries should limit their exposures to the food flavoring chemicals diacetyl and 2,3-pentanedione to avoid irreversible lung damage, the National Institute for Occupational Safety & Health (NIOSH) recommended last week. Diacetyl was once widely used to give microwave popcorn a buttery flavor until factory workers exposed to the chemical reported in the early 2000s that they had developed serious respiratory disorders. In some cases, 2,3-pentanedione—a chemical that is structurally similar to diacetyl—has been used as a substitute, despite its potential to cause the same problems. NIOSH recommends keeping exposures below 5 parts per billion for diacetyl and below 9.3 ppb for 2,3-pentanedione during an average 40-hour work week. Short-term exposures should be no more than 25 ppb for diacetyl and 31 ppb for 2,3-pentanedione over a 15-minute period, NIOSH suggests. “We know these flavoring compounds can pose a great risk for workers who may be exposed on the job, causing serious and irreversible damage to their lungs,” says NIOSH Director John Howard.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chewing-gum workers sue over butter flavor
OSHA Begins Rule On Diacetyl
NIEHS Tests Diacetyl Toxicity In Mice

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE