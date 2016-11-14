Budapest firm to invest $2 billion

MOL Group, a Budapest-headquartered petrochemical and energy firm, plans to invest $2 billion over the next five years to enhance existing chemical plants and build new ones. It will spend more than a quarter of the money to increase propylene yield and lubricants production at its steam crackers in Hungary and Slovakia. The firm also plans to add capacity for propylene oxide-based polyols for the automotive, packaging, and furniture industries. MOL currently produces more than 800,000 metric tons per year of propylene.
