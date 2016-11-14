Merck KGaA builds presence in China

Merck KGaA plans to spend $90 million on a facility in Nantong, China, that supplies pharmaceutical services and products such as high-purity inorganic salts and cell culture media. The firm just inaugurated a $200 million facility in Nantong for manufacturing pharmaceuticals on China’s Essential Drug List. Merck claims it is the first multinational to operate such a plant in China. The first of the drugs are set to be delivered to patients in the second half of 2017.
