Chemists elected to National Academy of Medicine

Six ACS members have been elected to the National Academy of Medicine.
They are Bonnie L. Bassler of Princeton University; Paula Therese Hammond of Massachusetts Institute of Technology; Samir Mitragotri of the University of California, Santa Barbara; Aziz Sancar of the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill; David Walt of Tufts University; and Xiaoliang (Sunney) Xie of Harvard University.
They are among 79 new members elected this year. The Academy addresses critical issues in health, science, medicine, and related policy and inspires positive actions across sectors.
