Microbiome challenge seeks ideas

Kavli Microbiome Ideas Challenge seeks proposals on new experimental tools and methods that will help move microbiome research from correlative studies to causal understanding of microbial function.
The challenge, led by the American Society for Microbiology, and carried out in partnership with the American Chemical Society and the American Physical Society, recognizes the need for an interdisciplinary approach to microbiome research and invites the broad scientific community to submit ideas for novel experimental tools and methods aimed at understanding microbial interactions and function from new perspectives.
The Kavli Foundation is supporting the challenge with $1 million. Three to four prizes ranging from $250,000 to $350,000 will be awarded. Proposals will be accepted through Dec. 2. For more information, visit kavlichallenge.org.
