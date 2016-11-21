Advertisement

Business

R&D spending up 4% in Germany

by Alex Scott
November 21, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 46
Most Popular in Business

R &D spending by Germany’s chemical and pharmaceutical industries is rising by about 4% per year and totals more than $11 billion annually, according to new data released by the German chemical industry organization VCI. That spending is equivalent to more than 5% of sales, the organization says. The number of chemical and drug company staffers working in R&D in Germany increased by about 3% in the past decade to a total of 42,000, VCI says. But the organization warns against complacency, noting that China’s share of global chemical research will hit 15% in 2030, up from less than 2% in 2000.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

