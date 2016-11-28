Evonik expands specialty polymers

Evonik Industries will expand production of poly-lactic-glycolic acid (PLGA), used to make biodegradable polymers, at its facilities in Birmingham, Ala., and Darmstadt, Germany. The firm will open a PLGA lab for medical device customers in Darmstadt by year-end. A lab for polymer contract research projects is planned for Birmingham. Evonik will also increase capacity for its Rohacell brand of rigid polymethacrylimide foam in Darmstadt by 20% in the second half of 2017. The firm expects sales to continue to rise at a double-digit rate.
