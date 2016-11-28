Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Nanobody blocks inflammation target

Mini antibody inhibits key human disease-related ion channel protein potently and specifically

by Stu Borman
November 28, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 47
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Researchers have identified a mini antibody that blocks signaling by a disease-related ion channel protein potently and selectively. When the P2X7 channel senses ATP from damaged cells, it sends signals that can lead to conditions such as nerve inflammation, multiple sclerosis, and rheumatoid arthritis. Several drug companies are developing small-molecule P2X7 inhibitors, but the agents have had poor target selectivity, a factor that can cause side effects. Friedrich Koch-Nolte of University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf and coworkers have now identified a minimal antigen-binding domain, called a Nanobody, that selectively inhibits human P2X7 (Sci. Transl. Med. 2016, DOI: 10.1126/scitranslmed.aaf8463). In endotoxin-treated human blood, the Nanobody was 1,000 times as potent at preventing cytokine release, a harbinger of inflammation, as small-molecule P2X7 antagonists in clinical development. Nanobodies are often species-specific, making animal testing difficult, and they tend to have trouble crossing the blood-brain barrier, which could limit their use for neurological indications, comments P2X7 expert Ronald Sluyter of the University of Wollongong. Nevertheless, the new study does suggest that Nanobodies “provide an exciting, novel therapeutic approach to targets P2X7,” Sluyter says.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE