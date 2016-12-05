CEFIC bemoans EU disclosure ruling

CEFIC, Europe’s leading chemical industry association, has lashed out at a European Union Court of Justice ruling that provides members of the public with access to information about new substances registered in the EU. CEFIC claims the ruling will make it easier for anyone to extract confidential business information. Marco Mensink, CEFIC’s director general, asks, “How can a company confidently invest in developing new products or processes when its competitive edge can be given away?”
