Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Companies invest in aquaculture ingredients

BASF, Cargill, Calysta advance alternatives to wild fish

by Alex Scott
December 1, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 48
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Photo of a person feeding fish in a fish farm
Credit: Shutterstock
Wild fish in fish feed could be replaced with synthetic protein and oil from genetically modified crops.

Cargill, BASF, and U.S. start-up Calysta are moving ahead with novel technologies for making proteins and oils for feeding farmed fish. Their goal is to reduce the use of wild fish in fish feed, a practice widely recognized as unsustainable. Currently, about one-quarter of the 85 million metric tons of wild fish caught each year is used as food for cultivated species.

California-based Calysta says it has raised money from several investors, including Cargill, to build its first commercial plant for making FeedKind, a fishmeal alternative containing essential amino acids and other nutritional ingredients for fish. Only long-chain omega-3 fatty acids have to be added to FeedKind to provide all the nutrients required by cultivated fish, Calysta says.

Calysta’s bacterial fermentation process uses natural gas as a raw material. The nutrients that fish need are contained in the body of the bacteria, which are harvested with minimal processing.

The plant will be at a Cargill site in Memphis, Tenn. It’s set to have an initial capacity of 20,000 metric tons per year, with the option of expansion to 200,000 metric tons. The facility is expected to come on-line in late 2018. Calysta plans to hire 75 staffers to operate it.

“This venture is an important first step to deploying this technology globally,” says Calysta CEO Alan Shaw.

In a separate move that appears to complement Calysta’s technology, Cargill and BASF are developing an omega-3-oil-rich species of canola that could yield oil to replace whats now obtained largely from wild fish.

Cargill and BASF expect to introduce the omega-3-enhanced canola sometime after 2020. Trials conducted in Chile by Cargill show that the oil obtained from genetically engineered canola can be used to completely replace the omega-3 oils normally sourced from wild fish. The company adds that the enhanced canola oil could also one day be directly added to consumer foods.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
DSM to build plant for methane-reducing feed additive in Scotland
Cargill links with White Dog for fish feed protein
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
DSM and Avril to launch canola protein food ingredient

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE