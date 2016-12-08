Biological structures of the year

We might be tempted to think that structural biologists were just showing off by unveiling stunning snapshots of cellular machinery if we weren’t so wowed by the implications of their achievements. If there’s a limit to the biological complexity these scientists can tackle with cryo-electron microscopy, X-ray crystallography, and other techniques, it hasn’t been reached yet. Here are three of C&EN’s favorite structures of 2016.
C&EN's YEAR IN REVIEW
Top Headlines of 2016
Top Research of 2016
Revisiting Research of 2006
