Biological Chemistry

Chemistry year in review

C&EN is taking stock of 2016’s biggest moments in chemistry.

by Amanda Yarnell
December 15, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 49
As 2016 draws to a close, C&EN is taking stock of the year’s biggest moments in chemistry. In the pages that follow, we reflect on some of the year’s biggest chemistry headlines—the impact of a lab explosion at the University of Hawaii, the expected fallout from the U.S.’s national election, recent consolidation in the global agricultural chemicals industry, and many more.

We also single out some of the year’s most notable research developments—including the discovery of a bacterium capable of biodegrading the ubiquitous plastic polyethylene terephthalate, the identification of a way to derivatize methylene C–H bonds catalytically and enantioselectively, and the proliferation of wearable personal sensors.

Finally, because it often takes years for a research advance to reveal its true impact, we take a look back even further, to what’s become of some of our year-end picks from a decade ago.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

