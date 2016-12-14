U.S. prepares for national food labeling standard

U.S. consumers are beginning to see labels on food products indicating whether they contain genetically modified ingredients, thanks to legislation enacted this year. The new law requires USDA to establish by July 2018 a national mandatory standard for labeling genetically modified foods. It also prohibits U.S. states from enacting their own laws for labeling such foods.
C&EN's YEAR IN REVIEW
Top Headlines of 2016
Top Research of 2016
Revisiting Research of 2006
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter