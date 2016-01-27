Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Neuroscience

Cancer Drug Could Help Binge Drinkers

Neuroscience: Mouse study suggests an enzyme often associated with cancer could be a new target for alcohol abuse

by Michael Torrice
January 27, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 5
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

There are only a handful of drugs approved by the Food & Drug Administration to help people with alcohol abuse disorders control how much they drink. The drugs have limited effectiveness, and one, disulfiram, works by making people ill when they consume alcohol. This has led some neuroscientists to look for better therapeutics.

Researchers at the University of Illinois, Chicago (UIC), report they may have found a new target for alcohol abuse—an enzyme previously linked to cancer. They demonstrated that a recently approved drug that inhibits the enzyme reduces binge drinking in experiments with mice (Addict. Biol. 2016, DOI: 10.1111/adb.12358).

The target is anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK). UIC professor Amy W. Lasek and others previously found that variations in the ALK gene have been associated with alcohol dependence and heavy drinking in people.

But most scientists have studied ALK because changes to its gene can cause cancer. FDA has approved three ALK inhibitors to treat certain lung cancers, most recently giving its stamp of approval to Genentech’s alectinib.

Lasek and her colleagues tested alectinib in mice that binge drink. The National Institute of Alcohol Abuse & Alcoholism defines binge drinking in people as consuming enough alcohol in about two hours to increase a person’s blood-alcohol concentration above 0.08% by mass—that’s about five drinks for men, and four for women.

To create a similar situation for the mice, the researchers replaced the animals’ water with a 20% ethanol solution for two or four hours during the time when the mice were most active. The team used a type of mouse known to enjoy a stiff drink. “This mouse will drink in two hours enough alcohol to get intoxicated,” Lasek says.

Mice treated with alectinib drank significantly less alcohol than those that didn’t get the drug. The inhibitor didn’t reduce consumption of all beverages, though: The treated mice continued to guzzle a sugary solution—a drink they also really enjoy—to the same extent as untreated animals, suggesting the drug was acting on a pathway in the brain affected by alcohol.

The researchers think the ALK inhibitor regulates alcohol consumption by changing how neurons act in the brain’s reward center, which generates motivation and reinforces behaviors.

Todd E. Thiele, who studies the neurobiology of addiction at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, is excited that alectinib has already gone through clinical trials for another indication. That means there are already safety data for it in people, a fact, he says, that could help ease the drug’s path to clinical testing for alcohol abuse disorders.

Lasek says her team plans to next test alectinib in mice that have become dependent on alcohol to see whether ALK could serve as a target not just for binge drinking but also for alcoholism. Clinical tests would be needed to determine whether the results translate to humans.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
2 clinical trials show promise for autism treatment﻿
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ketamine may produce antidepressant effects through opioid receptors
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Understanding ‘chemo brain’

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE