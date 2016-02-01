EU Scrutinizing Dozens Of Chemicals

The European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) has selected nearly 300 commercial substances for further scrutiny and possible regulatory action, potentially affecting nearly 1,500 companies. The chemicals were chosen by an automated computer-screening approach that predicts whether a substance is “carcinogenic, mutagenic, or toxic to reproduction; persistent, bioaccumulative, and toxic; endocrine-disrupting; sensitizing”; or linked to organ toxicity following repeated exposure. ECHA also considered whether use of the substance is likely to lead to human exposure or release into the environment. Regulatory authorities in individual European Union countries will further prioritize the substances for examination and determine whether regulatory action is needed. ECHA plans to send letters to all companies affected, but it will not publicly disclose which substances are affected by the action, saying “verification is needed to confirm a potential concern.”
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter