Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

EU Scrutinizing Dozens Of Chemicals

by Britt E. Erickson
February 1, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 5
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

The European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) has selected nearly 300 commercial substances for further scrutiny and possible regulatory action, potentially affecting nearly 1,500 companies. The chemicals were chosen by an automated computer-screening approach that predicts whether a substance is “carcinogenic, mutagenic, or toxic to reproduction; persistent, bioaccumulative, and toxic; endocrine-disrupting; sensitizing”; or linked to organ toxicity following repeated exposure. ECHA also considered whether use of the substance is likely to lead to human exposure or release into the environment. Regulatory authorities in individual European Union countries will further prioritize the substances for examination and determine whether regulatory action is needed. ECHA plans to send letters to all companies affected, but it will not publicly disclose which substances are affected by the action, saying “verification is needed to confirm a potential concern.”

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE