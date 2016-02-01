Greenpeace Outs Users Of PFCs

Greenpeace has published a report naming outdoor apparel companies that continue to use perfluorinated chemicals (PFCs) to waterproof their products. Companies named include North Face and Mammut. Many outdoor firms have started switching from long-chain PFCs to short-chain PFCs, claiming that these are less harmful alternatives. But the environmental group says it recently tested 40 products including clothes, ropes, and tents and found that 18 items contained long-chain PFCs.
