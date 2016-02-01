Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

President Creates Cancer Task Force

by Andrea Widener
February 1, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 5
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

President Barack Obama has created a White House Cancer Moonshot Task Force to find ways to bring the U.S. closer to curing cancer. The task force will be led by Vice President Joseph Biden and include members from 13 agencies or executive offices, such as the Department of Defense, Office of Science & Technology Policy, National Cancer Institute, and National Science Foundation. Obama first mentioned his “moon shot” goal of curing cancer in his State of the Union address in January, but this is his first concrete move to work on the problem. Among its goals, the task force will make recommendations to help speed the creation of new cancer treatments, identify regulatory burdens that slow research, encourage better access to research and data, and suggest public-private partnerships. Biden, whose son died from brain cancer last year, will appoint an executive director for the task force. The National Institutes of Health will provide funding and administrative support for the group.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Biden nominates Monica Bertagnolli to lead NIH
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Arati Prabhakar confirmed as Biden’s science adviser
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bertagnolli named to lead cancer institute

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE