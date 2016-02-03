Advertisement

Business

ChemChina Swoops In To Buy Syngenta For $43 Billion

Large Chinese chemical producer promises to expand, not cut costs, at world’s largest agricultural chemicals firm

by Alex Scott
February 3, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 6
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Syngenta
ChemChina has an opportunity to extend Syngenta’s seed R&D to China.
A picture of seedlings growing in plastic containers.
Credit: Syngenta
ChemChina has an opportunity to extend Syngenta’s seed R&D to China.

Syngenta, the world’s largest producer of agricultural chemicals, has accepted an offer to be acquired by ChemChina, one of China’s largest chemical companies, for $43.3 billion. After the planned merger of Dow Chemical and DuPont, the deal continues consolidation in the agrichemicals sector.

Syngenta’s board has unanimously accepted the offer, something it did not do when Monsanto tried to acquire Syngenta last year. The firms expect to conclude the deal by year-end. Syngenta will continue to have headquarters in Switzerland.

Syngenta has more than 28,000 employees and annual sales of $13.4 billion, mostly from patented chemical pesticides. It had a 15% share of the global agrochemicals market in 2014, according to analysts PhillipsMcDougall.

ChemChina, which is owned by the Chinese state, has agrochemical sales of more than $3 billion via its generic pesticides subsidiary Adama, much of which is the former Makhteshim Agan, an Israeli firm that ChemChina acquired in 2014. Overall, ChemChina has more than 140,000 employees and sales of $45 billion from activities including petrochemicals, specialty chemicals, and life sciences products.

After the acquisition, Syngenta will continue to be run by its existing management team, the Swiss firm says. Four of its current board members will be part of a new 10-member Syngenta board.

Syngenta and ChemChina maintain that the acquisition will lead to expansion and enhanced innovation, rather than job cuts and consolidation. “Our vision for Syngenta is all about growth,” says ChemChina Chairman Jianxin Ren. Notably, the deal will enable Syngenta to grow its seeds business and further expand in emerging markets, the firms say.

Given the professed focus on expansion and not cost-cutting, “the deal is good news for both Syngenta’s shareholders as well as its employees,” says Kamel Mellahi, a professor and China expert at England’s University of Warwick. Access to Syngenta’s leading technologies in seeds and pesticides will have a transformative effect on ChemChina, Mellahi says. “The deal is going to take ChemChina to a whole new level.”

Last summer, Monsanto offered to buy Syngenta for $47 billion, but its bid was rejected. Syngenta had said the Monsanto offer “significantly undervalued the company and was fraught with execution risk.”

