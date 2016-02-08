Solazyme Trims Staff And Operating Costs

Algal products firm Solazyme says it will cut staff by 20% and consolidate its manufacturing operations in a bid to lower spending by about $40 million per year. In a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, the firm also says its Brazilian venture with Bunge has been expanded to include algal food ingredients. In October, Solazyme terminated manufacturing agreements with Archer Daniels Midland in Clinton, Iowa, and American Natural Processors in Galva, Iowa. The company runs its own plant in Peoria, Ill.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter