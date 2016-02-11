Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Hitting Malaria In The Proteasome

Medicinal Chemistry: Inhibitor of cell’s protein-degrading machine kills the parasite without apparent toxicity in mice

by Stu Borman
February 11, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 7
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Structure shows how the tryptophan residue of a designed inhibitor fits into an open pocket in the parasite proteasome in a way that is not possible in mouse and human proteasomes.
Credit: Courtesy of Matt Bogyo
Structure shows how the tryptophan residue (right) of a designed inhibitor fits into an open pocket in the parasite proteasome (purple surface). Mouse and human proteasomes are shaped differently at this site and can’t easily accommodate the residue.

There is an urgent need for new antimalarial drugs because the malaria parasite has developed resistance to the most widely used therapies—combinations of artemisinin and other drugs—and most treatments don’t prevent transmission, which allows resistance to spread.

Researchers now report a small molecule that can kill the parasite in mice with few side effects (Nature 2016, DOI: 10.1038/nature16936). The molecule works by inhibiting the proteasome, the cell’s protein-degrading machine, in the parasites but to a much lesser extent in the host. Such selective proteasome inhibitors could complement current antimalarial drugs and lead to medications for other infectious diseases.

The malaria parasite has a complex life cycle, in which it morphs through nine forms in mosquitoes and people. Researchers have been actively investigating proteasome inhibitors as antimalarial agents because inhibiting the proteasome can kill all stages of the parasite, reducing the possibility that one or more will survive treatment. Also, recent findings suggest proteasome inhibitors suppress artemisinin-resistant strains. But the inhibitors developed to date hit both the malarial and human proteasomes to a similar extent, making them toxic to people.

In the new study, Matthew Bogyo and coworkers at Stanford University School of Medicine first screened a library of peptides to determine sequences favored for degradation by parasite proteasomes but not human ones. They used that information to design selective inhibitors.

Then the Stanford team and Paula C. A. da Fonseca of the MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology used cryoelectron microscopy to obtain a structure of the parasite proteasome bound to a designed inhibitor. This structure of the malarial proteasome at the inhibitor-binding site provided a guide for further optimization of the inhibitor structures.

The researchers’ most successful parasite-selective inhibitor, a peptidelike molecule called WLL-vs, killed artemisinin-sensitive and -resistant malaria parasites. A single dose of WLL-vs substantially reduced parasite levels in mice without any apparent toxic effects.

Malaria treatment specialist Benjamin Mordmüller of the University of Tübingen says the development is promising because previous studies have shown that proteasome inhibitors have the potential to kill all the different stages of the malaria life cycle. No current antimalaria drugs hit all stages, and existing drugs that do hit more than one stage aren’t equally effective against the different ones.

Parasite proteasome expert Karine G. Le Roch comments that a selective proteasome inhibitor such as WLL-vs could be combined with artemisinin to decrease the spread of malarial drug resistance, if it can pass efficacy and toxicity trials.

Puran S. Sijwali of the Centre for Cellular & Molecular Biology, in Hyderabad, India, a parasite drug-target specialist, notes that the general design strategy could also lead to proteasome-specific drug leads for other infectious diseases, such as trypanosome and amoeba infections, leishmaniasis, and toxoplasmosis.

This article has been translated into Spanish by Divulgame.org and can be found here.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Agent stops common cold virus replication
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Single agent targets three parasitic infections
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nanoparticles Target Resistant Parasites

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE