U.K.’s Onyx Adds Labs And Chemists

The pharmaceutical services firm Onyx Scientific has hired several chemists and is set to expand its site in Sunderland, England, by 30%. Last year, Onyx says, was the best financially in its 15-year history. The expansion will add labs, active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing, and storage space. The expansion is driven by demand for manufacturing services, continuous-flow projects, and solid-state chemistry, says Commercial Director Denise Bowser.
