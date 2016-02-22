Bayer Buys Farming Software Firm

Bayer has acquired proPlant, a German developer of software for farmers. Now called Bayer Digital Farming, proPlant was created by employees of the Institute for Geoinformatics at the University of Münster. Its digital tools can give farmers timely, field-specific information on the right crop varieties, the right fertilizer dose, and the ideal time for crop protection measures, according to Liam Condon, head of Bayer CropScience.
