Incubator Labs Open In Alderley Park

The U.K. bioscience incubator firm BioCity has introduced open access analytical labs in Alderley Park, a British science park that was formerly the R&D headquarters for AstraZeneca. The labs feature liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and informatics equipment produced by Waters Corp. Alderley Park is home to about 115 life sciences companies. Waters says it is keen to engage with companies in the park to gain deeper insight into their needs and challenges.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter