Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Two New Mechanisms Found For Disputed Anticancer Agent

Oncology: ONC201, also called TIC10, works by inducing stress responses, in addition to original mechanism

by Stu Borman
February 26, 2016 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 94, Issue 8
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Oncoceutics, Inc.
ONC201
Colorful stick model of the chemical structure of ONC201.
Credit: Oncoceutics, Inc.
ONC201

Researchers find that ONC201, formerly known as TIC10, an anticancer agent whose patent is in dispute (C&EN, May 26, 2014, page 7), has additional mechanisms of action besides the one that led to its discovery. ONC201 was identified in a screen for compounds that kill cancer cells selectively by boosting expression of a gene called TRAIL (Sci. Transl. Med. 2013, DOI: 10.1126/scitranslmed.3004828). Oncoceutics, which originally patented it with the wrong chemical structure, is studying the drug in clinical trials for various cancers. Scripps Research Institute California, which discovered the error and applied for a patent on the correct structure, continues to pursue its claim. Now, Wafik S. El-Deiry of Penn State College of Medicine and R. Eric Davis and Michael Andreeff of the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and coworkers find that ONC201 also has two other mechanisms that cause cancer cells to self-destruct (Sci. Signal. 2016, DOI: 10.1126/scisignal.aac4374 and 10.1126/scisignal.aac4380). The mechanisms differ in solid tumors and blood cancers, but both boost cellular stress responses by increasing expression of the transcription factor AT4. The findings could aid clinical development of the drug, regardless of how the dispute is settled.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Nuvalent raises $50 million for drug-resistant cancer
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Natural killer cells may mediate cancer immunotherapy
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New thalidomide nuance revealed

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE