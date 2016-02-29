Levulinic acid start-ups combine

GFBiochemicals, an Italian start-up producing the biobased intermediate levulinic acid, has acquired Segetis, a U.S. firm that makes levulinic acid derivatives. The purchase, for an undisclosed sum, provides GF with access to the fledgling levulinic acid market in the U.S. plus Segetis’s portfolio of more than 250 patents. Segetis operates a plant in Minnesota. GF opened a plant in Italy last year.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter