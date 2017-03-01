Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Scientists, funders flock to ResearchGate

Networking site gathers momentum in quest for open science

by Alex Scott
March 1, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 10
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Big network

[+]Enlarge
What fields do ResearchGate’s 12 million members come from?
Source: ResearchGate
A pie chart showing the focus of Researchgate’s members by academic discipline, with medicine coming out on top with 15%.
What fields do ResearchGate’s 12 million members come from?
Source: ResearchGate

ResearchGate, a scientific networking website, says it continues to grow strongly. The organization now boasts connections to more than 100 million publications, 12 million researchers, and 1 million answers to research questions. Akin to a LinkedIn for scientists, ResearchGate claims 840,000 members who are primarily chemists, up from 270,000 in 2013.

The Berlin-based company disclosed this week that in November 2015 it raised $53 million in a fourth round of funding from organizations including the Wellcome Trust, Goldman Sachs, and wealthy individuals such as Bill Gates. That follows a $35 million investment by Gates and others in 2013.

The 2015 investment enabled ResearchGate to begin an initiative called Projects, through which scientists provide updates to peers and the wider world about their ongoing research. Since the inception of Projects, scientists have begun sharing data on more than half a million active studies, ResearchGate says.

“Like other research results, scientific data will be included in researchers’ profiles, enabling collaboration and discovery,” Ijad Madisch, ResearchGate’s CEO and cofounder, says about Projects. “ResearchGate will become the hub for scientific data online.”

The organization says its activities reflect the scientific community’s shift away from siloed experimentation and toward network-driven collaboration. “With its member network of 12 million individuals, ResearchGate has clearly become the dominant player driving that collaboration,” says Ian Friedman, head of Goldman Sachs’s venture capital team.

But the network’s online sharing model can introduce conflicts. “ResearchGate members can upload copyrighted, peer-reviewed journal articles, and in some cases, this could breach copyright law,” says Stephanie Dawson, CEO of ScienceOpen, a networking platform that also promotes open science.

ResearchGate, though, asserts that it encourages its members to check with the publisher when they are unsure about copyright and that it can readily disable access to content if any infringement takes place.

ScienceOpen takes another tack. Rather than allow its members to upload content, the organization works with scientific publishers to encourage them to share papers or at least some of the papers’ underlying scientific data. In this way, ScienceOpen can create a context-rich environment for users, Dawson says.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE