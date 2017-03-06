Wacker builds polymer binder plant

Wacker Chemie says it has earmarked $26 million to build a plant for making polymeric binders based on polyvinyl acetate and vinyl acetate copolymers at its site in Burghausen, Germany. The copolymers plant will have an annual capacity of 60,000 metric tons and is scheduled for completion by year-end. Wacker already produces polymeric binders in Burghausen. They are used to formulate low-odor and low-emission indoor paints and as a key raw material in dispersible powders for construction applications.
