Fine Industries sold to Chinese buyer

The private equity firm Northedge Capital has sold the Middlesbrough, England-based fine chemicals firm Fine Industries to China’s Lianhe Chemical Technology for an undisclosed sum. With 220 employees, Fine Industries had sales last year of $63 million and pretax profits of $12 million. It manufactures intermediates and active ingredients for pesticide and pharmaceutical customers along with a suite of specialty chemicals. Fine Industries was acquired by Degussa in 2001 before being sold to management in 2008 and then to Northedge in 2013.
