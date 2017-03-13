Perstorp sells Belgium site to Synthomer

Swedish specialty chemical firm Perstorp has agreed to sell its site in Ghent, Belgium, which produces additives for the coatings industry, to England-based Synthomer for about $82 million. The plant has 45 employees and generated pretax profits of $8.5 million in 2016. “The business is an excellent fit and provides increased access to new products and customers,” says Synthomer CEO Calum MacLean.
