Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Trump’s pick for Food & Drug Administration garners mixed reactions

Scott Gottlieb’s extensive ties to pharma raise questions of potential conflicts of interest

by Britt E. Erickson
March 16, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 12
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Newscom
Trump nominated Scott Gottlieb for the top spot at FDA.
Photo of Scott Gottlieb speaking into a microphone at the American Enterprise Institute.
Credit: Newscom
Trump nominated Scott Gottlieb for the top spot at FDA.

President Donald J. Trump’s pick to lead the Food & Drug Administration, Scott Gottlieb, wants to get new drugs, including low-cost generics, on the market faster.

A physician with leadership experience at FDA, Gottlieb is a favorite of the pharmaceutical industry. But his close ties with drug companies have some critics raising concerns about potential conflicts of interest.

Gottlieb knows FDA. He was FDA’s deputy commissioner for medical and scientific affairs under former president George W. Bush. Gottlieb speaks often about FDA regulations as a fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, a conservative think tank, and he sits on the boards of many pharmaceutical companies, including GlaxoSmithKline.

He also knows Wall Street well. Gottlieb is a partner at New Enterprise Associates, one of the largest venture capital funds in the world.

Pharmaceutical companies, including makers of generic drugs, are welcoming Gottlieb’s nomination.

“His extensive experience as a physician and breadth of health care knowledge will help ensure the FDA continues to play a vital role in protecting public health and innovation in the agency’s review and approval of new medicines for patients in need,” says Stephen J. Ubl, president and CEO of Pharmaceutical Research & Manufacturers of America, one of the drug industry’s largest trade groups.

The Association for Accessible Medicines, which represents generic drug makers, says Gottlieb’s nomination signals that Trump “is serious about increasing access to safe, effective, and affordable medicines for Americans while taking a market-based, competitive approach toward lowering drug costs.”

“Gottlieb has advocated for effectively addressing the backlog of generic drug applications pending at FDA and ensuring that quality products are approved at their earliest possible date, thus increasing competition to lower costs of drugs and biologics for millions of Americans,” says Chester (Chip) Davis Jr., CEO of the group.

Gottlieb, who needs to be confirmed by the Senate, is the least controversial of all the candidates previously rumored for the top FDA spot. His extensive ties to industry and deregulatory attitudes, however, have some worried.

“Scott Gottlieb is entangled in an unprecedented web of big pharma ties,” says Michael Carome, director of the Public Citizen’s Health Research Group, an advocacy group. “He has spent most of his career dedicated to promoting the financial interests of the pharmaceutical industry.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Biden picks Robert Califf for US FDA chief
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Biden picks Robert Califf for US FDA chief
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
The Food and Drug Administration’s revolving door

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE