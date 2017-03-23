Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Biosensors enable imaging of localized cell activity

New “FLINC” sensors report enzymatic and cell-signaling activity with superresolution

by Stu Borman
March 23, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 13
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Schematic of FLINC technique shows how one fluorescent protein, Dronpa, causes the fluorescence of another, TagRFP-T, to fluctuate when enzyme activity brings them into close proximity. A superresolution technique called SOFI images the fluctuations, enabling them to be visualized as they occur at specific sites.
Credit: Adapted from Nature Methods
In FLINC, one fluorescent protein, Dronpa, causes the fluorescence of another, TagRFP-T, to fluctuate when enzyme activity brings them into close proximity. A super- resolution technique called SOFI images the fluctuations, enabling them to be visualized as they occur at specific sites.

A new type of fluorescent biosensor makes it possible to visualize enzymatic and cell-signaling activities occurring at highly specific locations in live cells.

Such activities often occur at 100-nm-sized sites and observing them is currently difficult or impossible. For example, the diffraction limit of visible light prevents light microscopy from capturing dynamic events at sites smaller than 200 to 250 nm.

Superresolution techniques such as SOFI (stochastic optical fluctuation imaging) break the diffraction limit of light microscopes. But they can image only static structures in cells, not dynamic bioactivities.

Now, Jin Zhang of the University of California, San Diego, and coworkers have developed biosensors that light up cellular processes in a new way and are SOFI-detectable, down to a resolution of about 100 nm (Nat. Methods 2017, DOI: 10.1038/nmeth.4221).

They discovered a new biosensing phenomenon called FLINC—Fluorescence fLuctuation INcrease by Contact—in which fluorescence fluctuations speed up when two fluorescent proteins are in close contact. FRET (fluorescence resonance energy transfer) and BiFC (bimolecular fluorescence complementation) have mechanisms reminiscent of FLINC. But FRET is not easily compatible with superresolution imaging, and BiFC is a one-time, irreversible fluorescence-generation process that can’t track dynamic bioactivity.

Zhang and coworkers discovered serendipitously that a fluorescent protein, Dronpa, significantly increases the rate of fluorescence fluctuations of another protein, TagRFP-T, when the two are in close proximity. The team created biosensors in which these proteins are placed at either end of a peptide sequence that an enzyme or signaling molecule can recognize and modify. Normally, the biosensors have extended conformations in which the two proteins remain far apart. But when an enzyme modifies the peptide sequence—for example, by phosphorylation—the biosensor changes to a compact shape. This brings the proteins into close proximity and turns on a FLINC signal that can be imaged. Zhang and coworkers used the biosensors with SOFI to visualize kinase activity in cell microdomains at superresolution.

FLINC “is an important step forward that will be useful within the community,” comments John D. Scott of the University of Washington School of Medicine, an expert on cell signaling. “Only time will tell as to the generality and utility of this approach, but it’s a promising start.”

Zhang’s group “is pitching FLINC as a biosensor technique, but any processes that involve proximity between molecules, such as protein-protein interactions, could be studied using this strategy,” says biomedical optics specialist Xiaolin Nan of Oregon Health & Science University.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Microscopy method maps chemistry, not just chemicals
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Electrochemical method allows imaging of single reactions
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New dyes enable super-multicolor imaging

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE