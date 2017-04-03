GF Biochemicals eyes U.S. facility

Italian levulinic acid producer GF Biochemicals and American Process Inc. (API), a bioprocess technology firm, plan to jointly build a cellulosic biomass refinery in the U.S. The refinery would be the world’s largest, with capacity to generate up to 200,000 metric tons per year of biobased products. GF wants to produce levulinic acid, polyols, plasticizers, esters, and solvents at the refinery. API aims to make ethanol, nanocellulosic products, and sugars.
