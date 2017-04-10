Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Germany’s Wacker taps on the brakes

Bavarian chemical maker calls time on risky capital projects, will spend more on product development

by Alex Scott
April 10, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 15
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

A photo of graffiti made using car paint being washed away with water.
Credit: Wacker
Wacker’s silicone-based concrete coating enables graffiti to be readily washed away with water.

Wacker Chemie has been maxing out the credit card, spending money to build risky assets. The German specialty chemical firm spent $2.5 billion—its largest investment ever—constructing a polysilicon plant in Tennessee that it opened in 2016. All well and good if the markets were buoyant, but polysilicon prices were about $70 per kg when Wacker started building the plant in 2011. Thanks to an oversupplied market, they are less than $20 per kg today.

Wacker at a glance

Headquarters: Munich

2016 sales: $5.7 billion

Sales by business: silicones, 37%; polymers, 22%; polysilicon, 20%; silicon wafers, 17%; biotech products and services, 4%

2016 profits: $199 million

Ownership: 70% by Wacker family

R&D spending: $193 million

Employees: 17,200

R&D employees: 1,060

Dow Corning also decided to build a major polysilicon plant in Tennessee. Unlike Wacker, though, Dow Corning abandoned its finished but unopened facility in late 2014, swallowing a loss of $1.6 billion.

Although Wacker claims it will still make money from its Tennessee plant—and gain in all its businesses from its new U.S. infrastructure—the firm has put the brakes on major new projects until at least 2020.

Rather, Rudolf Staudigl, Wacker’s president and chief executive officer, has promised a new, more conservative era of smaller projects for downstream chemicals. Typical will be the customer-facing technology development centers the firm is building for just a few million dollars each.

“The company has entered a new strategic phase,” Staudigl said at a recent briefing for journalists at the firm’s headquarters in Munich. The shift away from megaprojects comes at a time of mounting turbulence in global chemical markets. Raw material cost inflation has become an issue for Wacker, and rising energy costs in Germany “are a serious problem,” Staudigl said. He flagged the upsurge in protectionism around the world as “a very worrying challenge to free trade.”

The firm is already backing away from big capital expenditures. Spending fell to $450 million in 2016 from $878 million in 2015, Staudigl said. To further ease its cash situation, Wacker sold another chunk of its holding in Siltronic, a publicly traded producer of silicon wafers for semiconductors that was once wholly owned by Wacker. The sale raised $376 million, giving Wacker additional financial breathing room.

While some of the money will fund modest capacity expansions, it will also enable Wacker to bolster R&D activities. R&D expenditure is set to increase an as-yet-undetermined amount in 2017 from $193 million in 2016, Staudigl said. The trend was already upward in 2016, when 300 R&D projects were under way compared with about 250 in previous years, Auguste Willems, Wacker’s board member responsible for R&D, said at the Munich briefing.

The R&D projects target a wide variety of markets, including energy harvesting, electric mobility, construction, health care, cosmetics, food, and biotech, Willems said. The firm is especially keen to expand its product development footprint in countries where it is experiencing strong sales growth.

As part of this strategy, Wacker recently opened technology development centers in Tsukuba, Japan, and Singapore. The firm has 22 such technology centers positioned within business units, as well as a central R&D facility and a special projects unit.

The firm will raise the number of technology centers to 23 in the coming months with the introduction of one in Ann Arbor, Mich., for silicone products. “The amount we are investing in these centers is just a few million, but it is a very important step for us. We aim to get closer to our customers,” says Wacker board member Tobias Ohler.

When it comes to basic research, the company claims its pipeline is also strengthening. Staudigl pointed, for example, to Wacker’s development of silicone materials it calls intelligent films, which create electric signals through mechanical deformation. There is potential to use the films in sensors that could, for instance, be used to generate fitness data.

“We have lots of small projects going on and lots of large companies looking at these,” Willems said.

The firm’s largest single research project, involving 30 R&D staffers over several years, is in silicon metal-containing compounds for battery anodes. Carbon-based materials are currently used as anodes, but silicon promises greater ion storage. Replacing carbon could reduce the size of an anode significantly, making room for larger cathodes and thus more energy storage.

The challenge is that silicon metal anodes swell when they take up charged ions, Willems said. Wacker’s scientists are developing polymers that could enable the metal to expand without deforming.

“A pure silicon metal anode is too radical, so we mix it with carbon. Nanoscale materials are involved,” Willems said. “There are all kinds of problems but lots of solutions.” Battery firms that Wacker has partnered with on the project have already successfully tested the new anode material over many charge and discharge cycles, Willems said.

A photo of Wacker executives with ceremonial shovels for the groundbreaking of polysilicon plant in Tennessee in 2011.
Credit: Wacker
When Wacker broke ground on its Tennessee polysilicon plant in 2011, polysilicon sold for about $70 per kg. The material goes for less than $20 per kg today.

Among Wacker’s latest technologies are silicone-based ingredients for clear coatings that prevent graffiti paint from adhering to concrete. The system includes a silane cross-linker and a silane adhesion promoter that also functions as a catalyst for the cross-linking reaction. Coatings made with the system are so effective that even acrylic car paints can be wiped away using nothing more than a bucket of water and a cloth, the company says.

The firm also recently unveiled a silicone fluid-based defoaming agent for hand-wash laundry detergents, which are still used by half the world’s population. By reducing detergent foaming with a silicone in concentrations as little as 10 ppm, the washing process is accelerated and the user has to rinse only once, not twice, saving up to 20 L of water per wash, Wacker says.

Between such new products and steady cash generation from existing products, Wacker’s profits will increase to about $340 million in 2019 from $199 million in 2016, forecast analysts at the German investment bank Berenberg.

But Berenberg is also full of warnings for Wacker, including concerns about the polysilicon market and the specter of a sharp rise in raw material costs that could squeeze profit margins. Wacker may have switched to a less-risky tack, but it still faces a plethora of uncertainties. 

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Wacker starts up silicon expansion
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Silicone anode start-ups attract new investment
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sila Nanotechnologies raises $170 million for silicon anodes

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE