Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Getting GPCRs into liposomes

Technique extracts the receptors from cells and puts them in proteoliposomes while maintaining their function

by Stu Borman
April 10, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 15
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

INSYRT schematic shows that GPCR-containing cells are treated with an acyl maltose thioester, forming micelles. Native chemical ligation then combines the micelles with lysolipids, forming phospholipids that assemble into GPCR-containing proteoliposomes.
Credit: Adapted from JACS
In INSYRT, GPCR-containing cells are treated with an acyl maltose thioester (step not shown), forming micelles. Native chemical ligation combines the micelles with lysolipids, forming phospholipids that assemble into GPCR-containing proteoliposomes.

G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) are key drug targets and important signaling proteins embedded in cell membranes. To study the proteins’ specific signaling interactions more easily by eliminating the complexities of the cellular environment, researchers often use detergents to extract them from cell membranes and then reconstitute the receptors in synthetic membranes. The detergents can modify ligand binding interactions and other native properties of GPCRs, so researchers must use dialysis or adsorbents to remove detergents before studying the reconstituted proteins. A team led by Neal Devaraj and Roger Sunahara of the University of California, San Diego, developed a GPCR reconstitution technique that doesn’t require detergent cleanup (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2017, DOI: 10.1021/jacs.6b12830). In the technique, called in situ lipid synthesis for protein reconstitution technology (INSYRT), the scientists use acyl maltose thioesters to extract GPCRs from cells, forming micelles containing the proteins. They then use native chemical ligation to combine acyl groups in the micelles with lysolipids, forming phospholipids that assemble spontaneously into spherical GPCR-containing proteoliposomes. The thioesters don’t survive the reaction and therefore don’t have to be removed. In a presentation at the ACS meeting, Devaraj showed that INSYRT could reconstitute the adenosine A2A receptor in proteoliposomes, where the receptor maintained its natural function.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Making chimeric versions of chemokine receptors
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Polymer chain wraps up proteins to keep them stable
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Synthetic cell membranes remodeled chemically

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE