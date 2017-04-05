Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Toyota in hunt for novel battery materials

Research will cost $35 million and draw on six research organizations

by Alex Scott
April 5, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 15
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Toyota
Toyota is looking to improve on its existing range of lithium-ion batteries for powering cars.
A photo of a Toyota lithium-ion battery for powering cars.
Credit: Toyota
Toyota is looking to improve on its existing range of lithium-ion batteries for powering cars.

Toyota’s research arm, the Toyota Research Institute, will invest about $35 million over the next four years to develop advanced battery materials and fuel cell catalysts.

Toyota has been a leader in developing hybrid electric cars such as the Prius, but in the full-electric car market its battery technology trails that of Tesla. Toyota hopes to close the gap with research that merges computational materials modeling, new sources of experimental data, machine learning, and artificial intelligence. Its goal is to reduce the time it takes to develop new materials.

Toyota’s move to use computer technology for developing novel chemistries follows BASF’s recent decision to buy a supercomputer to accelerate research in fields such as catalysis.

Toyota will collaborate with Stanford University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the University of Michigan, the State University of New York at Buffalo, the University of Connecticut, and the British materials science company Ilika.

Ilika has been working with Toyota on solid-state batteries since 2008. The partners were recently granted a U.S. patent on a vapor deposition process for producing solid-state batteries directly from basic elements. Further joint patents in the field are pending, Ilika says.

Toyota says it will work with its partners in three areas: new models and materials for batteries and fuel cells; novel uses of machine learning, artificial intelligence, and informatics for materials development; and automated materials discovery systems that integrate simulation, machine learning, artificial intelligence, and robotics.

Jens Norskov, professor of engineering at Stanford University and director of the SUNCAT Center for Interface Science & Catalysis, will help adapt artificial intelligence to developing catalysts for fuel cells. The project is an “opportunity to drastically advance the use of databases and machine learning methods in materials discovery,” Norskov says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
IBM builds on its autonomous laboratory
Evonik extends digitalization pact with IBM
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
AGC Glass Europe taps Citrine for AI in materials discovery

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE