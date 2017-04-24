CRISPR, Casebia link with StrideBio

CRISPR Therapeutics and Casebia Therapeutics are working with StrideBio to find adeno-associated viral (AAV) vectors for in vivo CRISPR/Cas9-based therapies. Casebia is a joint venture between CRISPR Therapeutics and Bayer. StrideBio will use its structure-guided evolution methods to develop AAV vectors with improved tissue specificity and reduced susceptibility to immune responses. Its technology comes from the work of Aravind Asokan at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, and Mavis Agbandje-McKenna at the University of Florida.
