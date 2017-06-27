Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Call for papers: MWRM 2017

by Linda Wang
June 27, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 18
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Abstract submissions are being accepted for the 2017 Midwest Regional Meeting, which will take place Oct. 18–20 at the Memorial Union of the University of Kansas, in Lawrence.

Symposia will highlight advances in synthesis, catalysis, theory, spectroscopy, materials, chemical biology, and intersections with diverse scientific and technological domains. In addition to technical symposia and poster sessions, the meeting will feature a plenary lecture, a graduate awards symposium, and an instrument exhibition.

The symposium sessions include “Joint Symposium on Theory, Spectroscopy & Materials,” “Chemical Biology of Infectious Disease,” “Catalysis & Catalytic Technologies for Fuels, Chemicals & the Environment,” “Starting Companies in the Biotechnology Industry,” “Analytical Applications of Microfluidics,” “From Molecules to Nanomaterials: Applications in Energy & Catalysis,” “Spectroscopy Applied to Structure, Dynamics & Imaging,” “Theory of Interfaces,” “Organic Synthesis & Catalysis,” “Chemical Biology of Microbial Processes,” and “New Directions in Chemistry Education.”

The final program summary will be published in C&EN in the fall; the online program will be available on Sept. 11. Details can be found on the meeting website at mwrm2017.sites.acs.org.

Abstracts are due by July 24. Please visit the meeting website or ACS’s Meeting Abstracts Programming System (MAPS) at maps.acs.org to submit an abstract.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Call for papers: 2024 Southeastern Regional Meeting
Call for papers: 2021 Middle Atlantic Regional Meeting
Call for papers: 2019 SWRM-RMRM

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE