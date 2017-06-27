Call for papers: MWRM 2017

Abstract submissions are being accepted for the 2017 Midwest Regional Meeting, which will take place Oct. 18–20 at the Memorial Union of the University of Kansas, in Lawrence.
Symposia will highlight advances in synthesis, catalysis, theory, spectroscopy, materials, chemical biology, and intersections with diverse scientific and technological domains. In addition to technical symposia and poster sessions, the meeting will feature a plenary lecture, a graduate awards symposium, and an instrument exhibition.
The symposium sessions include “Joint Symposium on Theory, Spectroscopy & Materials,” “Chemical Biology of Infectious Disease,” “Catalysis & Catalytic Technologies for Fuels, Chemicals & the Environment,” “Starting Companies in the Biotechnology Industry,” “Analytical Applications of Microfluidics,” “From Molecules to Nanomaterials: Applications in Energy & Catalysis,” “Spectroscopy Applied to Structure, Dynamics & Imaging,” “Theory of Interfaces,” “Organic Synthesis & Catalysis,” “Chemical Biology of Microbial Processes,” and “New Directions in Chemistry Education.”
The final program summary will be published in C&EN in the fall; the online program will be available on Sept. 11. Details can be found on the meeting website at mwrm2017.sites.acs.org.
Abstracts are due by July 24. Please visit the meeting website or ACS’s Meeting Abstracts Programming System (MAPS) at maps.acs.org to submit an abstract.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter