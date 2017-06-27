Call for papers: SWRM 2017

Abstract submissions are being accepted for the 2017 Southwest Regional Meeting, which will take place Oct. 29–Nov. 1 at the Overton Hotel & Conference Center in Lubbock, Texas.
The conference will highlight advances in analytical science, catalysis, medicinal chemistry, plant molecular biology, protein structure, and reaction mechanisms. In addition to 15 technical symposia and poster sessions, the conference will feature plenary speaker Bill Jorgensen and keynote speakers Richard Dixon, Mark Johnson, Ann McDermott, Daniel Neumark, and Steven White.
Symposia topics include cellulose biosynthesis, chemical biology and drug discovery, electrophilic agents in medicinal chemistry, enabling techniques for organic synthesis, environmental analysis, materials for energy conversion, mass spectrometry, membrane proteins, microfluidic analysis systems, rising stars in organic chemistry, SN2 reaction dynamics, specialized plant metabolism, structural biology, southwest theoretical and computational chemistry, and surface analysis.
In addition, there will be career workshops and a student chemistry demo competition.
The final program summary will be published in C&EN in the fall; the online program will be available on Sept. 25. Details can be found on the meeting website at swrm2017.org.
Abstracts are due by Aug. 14. Please visit the meeting website or ACS’s Meeting Abstracts Programming System (MAPS) at maps.acs.org to submit an abstract.
