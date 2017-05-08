BASF to beautify former bomb shelter

BASF will revamp a concrete former bomb shelter at its headquarters in Ludwigshafen, Germany, into a work space for about 15 employees. Updated with novel materials and a modern design, the 1,000-m2 building will also feature work space for project partners or start-up companies. Additionally, the building will be a center to demonstrate BASF’s Designfabrik materials consulting service and its Ultrasim plastics application simulation tool.
