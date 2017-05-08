Merck, partner advance 3-D effects

Merck KGaA and Swiss UV coatings firm Schmid Rhyner are partnering to commercialize Merck’s three-dimensional-effect technology in the package printing market. The technology, which relies on pearlescent pigments produced by Merck, tricks the eye by making images and text on a flat surface appear 3-D. Merck says it has already introduced a similar process for plastics made via injection molding.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter